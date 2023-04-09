Mwangi Wa Iria: What a shame! Mt Kenya people burning each other’s property

Individuals who invaded part of the Kenyatta family-owned Northlands City and stole livestock on Monday, March 27, 2023. The invaders forced their way into Northlands through a fence in the Kamakis area along the Eastern Bypass. PHOTO DENNIS ONSONGO

Weeks after former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family farm was invaded by goons, former Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria broke his silence, strongly condemning the attack.

According to the vocal politician, it is a big shame for the Mt Kenya region community to be incited against each other.

Mr Wa Iria equates the attack to the hare and the hyena tale, in the animal farm.

“I am repeating the story about the hare and the hyena. The two one day agreed to go and beat their wives. When he got back home, Cheeky hare decided to beat the drum and asked his wife to scream.

On hearing the whipping by the hare, the hyena turned on his wife. He lashed her to death,” said the former county boss.

“Mt Kenya region people, we are acting like the hyena,” Wa Iria stated while condemning Kenyatta’s family farm attack.

A day after the invasion, Azimio la Umoja leader Mr Raila Odinga visited the Northlands City, Ruiru based farm, accusing and pointing finger at the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, national assembly majority leader Kimani Ichungwa and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro for being behind the attacks.

Reportedly, over a thousand hybrid sheep were stolen from the ranch farmhouse.

“Other people are not touching their opponents, as much as they had different opinions during last year’s general elections. Instead, the ones who differed are enjoying alcohol together, tea and porridge and they go to church. They engage in talks, reconcile and become friends,” explained the Usawa Kwa Wote party leader.

“It is so shameful as a community burning each other’s properties. Just know, if Kenyatta’s property is set on fire, tomorrow it shall be Maina’s, Kamau’s and Mama mboga. We will not accept such a kind of behaviour as a community.”

Meanwhile, the former president on Sunday made their first public appearance after the incident.

Mr Kenyatta attended mass service at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Nyali, Mombasa County.

