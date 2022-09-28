Mwendwa celebrates appointment of Ababu Namwamba as CS for Sports





Embattled Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has celebrated Ababu Namwamba’s appointment as the Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Heritage.

In a tweet, Mwendwa said, “Congratulations na karibu sana Waziri. Let’s do this.”

Congratulations na karibu sana Waziri. Let's do this. pic.twitter.com/mcFt3Ln1Em — Nick Mwendwa (@Nmwendwa) September 27, 2022

Also read: Exclusive: I want to go home to mourn mum – DJ Evolve

Mwendwa’s had a run with former CS Amina Mohammed who banished him out of the office of Sports during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure.

Last week, Mwendwa in the company of uniformed police officers, oversaw the breaking of the padlock at the federation’s national headquarters gaining access to the offices.

While speaking to the media moments after gaining entrance, Mwendwa accused CS Amina of abuse of office.

In rebuttal, the former CS accused Mwendwa of breaking in saying him and his team had violated the law since no court order had been issued that vacates the one issued by Judge H.I. Ong’udi that upheld her decision to disband the federation.

“…It is instructive to note that this decision rendered on May 10, 2022, has not been vacated/reversed and the FKF Transition Committee remains in office and in charge of football management in Kenya,” said part of the statement by CS Amina.

Also read: Popular singer Joyce wa Mama nearly goes blind after an attack in a club

Seasoned football administrator Twaha Mbarak also accused Mwendwa of committing an illegality by reinstating himself into office.

“As far as we are concerned, the government disbanded the FKF legally. He (Mwendwa) is set to appear in court today and our fear is that he has interfered with some evidence that was in the office,” said Mbarak.

Earlier on, Amb Amina had cited embezzlement of public funds as the chief reason for disbanding the federation and locking the offices.

Having been bundled with the court and charged court and charged with four counts of corruption in November 2021, Mwendwa late last year left his role as the FKF boss to his deputy Doris Petra.

Mwendwa has been fighting for his freedom ever since Fifa banned Kenya as a result of government interference. The ban on Kenya was announced by Fifa president Gianni Infantino for supposed third-party interference.

Also read:

Watch: Gunmen filmed abducting the brother of Kevin Otieno who was shot 36 times

Another dramatic Mirema Drive shootout by gunmen who shot Kevin Otieno 36 times

Exclusive: Singer Bahati speaks on Diana Marua’s health following eerie Instagram post

Exclusive: ‘The experience is magical,’ Lillian Ng’ang’a opens up about motherhood

Late De Matthew’s second wife, Carolyne Waithera, robbed