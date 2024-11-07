My ambition to enter politics wasn’t money driven – MC Jessy





Churchill comedian MC Jessy says his intention to enter politics wasn’t driven by money, but rather to push for the creation of a creative fund to support his fellow artists.

In a candid podcast conversation with songwriter and performer Bien, the musician questioned MC Jessy’s ambitions to venture into politics.

Taking him to task, Bien argued that MC Jessy’s ambition to become a politician doesn’t paint a good picture of him and his stature as one of the best comedians in the country.

There has always been a perception among the Kenyan public that those who enter politics do so with the intention of enriching themselves and protecting their wealth rather than serving the interests of their people.

Instead, Bien urged MC Jessy to stick to comedy and entertainment and work for the betterment of his fellow creatives as one of them rather than as a politician.

But in his defense, MC Jessy argued that he felt it would be easier to achieve his goal of pushing for a creative fund as an MP.

“The reason I went into politics is, of course, to solve the problems of the people of South Imenti. Several schools in Imenti need a facelift. I thought this was a job I could do very well if I became an MP. The other issue was security, but the third reason that motivated me most to enter politics was legislation.” MC Jessy said.

He then added;

“Having been in the industry for a long time, and with the insight I had gained, I had become aware of problems we face as creatives that are never addressed. I wanted to go to Parliament and introduce a Creative Economy Bill, which is structured in a very simple way by having a legal framework for how the creative economy will work. By framework, I mean having a permanent secretary, a creative secretary, a creative director, a creative economy council, and a creative fund.”

The comedian went on to say that at the moment there isn’t a legal framework that addresses the needs of Kenyan creatives.

However, Bien didn’t seem convinced, claiming that all the issues the comedian raised could still be achieved without him being an MP.

“Jessy, everything you said can still be achieved without you being an MP. You can still lobby. All I’m trying to say is that I feel like if you want to be a politician, politics wins and not the creative industry. You are better off on this side of the creative industry. An artist can make a change without necessarily being involved in politics. You cannot mingle with pigs and not end up being tainted by mad,” Bien claimed.