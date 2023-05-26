‘My family turned upside down’ – Edday Nderitu on Samidoh, Karen Nyamu affair

Left: Samidoh with his wife Edday Nderitu and their children and the musician with his baby mama Karen Nyamu and their child. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Left: Samidoh with his wife Edday Nderitu and their children and the musician with his baby mama Karen Nyamu and their child. PHOTOS | COURTESY





Edday Nderitu, the wife of Mugithi maestro Samuel Muchoki aka Samidoh has blamed her husband and his baby mama nominated Senator Karen Nyamu for turning her family upside down.

Edday shared a throwback Thursday photo of her family with Samidoh when they both had two children that attracted many of her fans in the comment section.

However, one fan pointed out that the family was good before the devil came in and rocked the once happy marriage.

“Then the spirit of the devil from the forest came in… I didn’t know he was a married man😂😂😂😂joke of that year. May God remember this once cool happy family,” the fan said.

Also read: Alai slams Samidoh yet again over Jeff Mwathi’s death

In response, Edday said: “I tell you… and just like that the family was turned upside down.”

Early this year, Edday revealed how her blissful marriage for 15 years had turned into nothing but a painful union in the last three years, occassioned by Samidoh’s affair with Nyamu.

Also read: Samidoh blasts Alai for alleging he was bribed to protect DJ Fatxo

“It has been exactly 15 years of marriage full of ups and down, it was a humble beginning where little was enough for us, and the last three years it has been nothing but pain, I have remained faithful to you regardless of disrespect, humiliation and being trolled on social media, you’ve made me look dumb and took my silence for granted,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

She also expressed resentment for raising her children in a polygamous family.

“I have helped you nature your talent and supported you through it all, but one thing I have said to you and I am saying here again I will not raise my kids in a polygamy family, especially with a woman who is older than me by more than 10 years, has no morals and zero respect to my family.”

Also read: DJ Fatxo reveals Samidoh’s involvement in Jeff Mwathi’s case