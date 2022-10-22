My father sacked me for Uhuru re-election comment – Museveni’s son

In this file picture, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta shakes hands Uganda's Special Envoy Lt. General Muhoozi Kainerugaba after the two held discussions at State House, Nairobi. PHOTO | PSCU

Uganda’s President, Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has shared that he still loves his ‘big brother’ retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and supports President William Ruto.

In a tweet, Muhoozi said, “Some people convinced my father to sack me from my former job. I still love my big brother, Uhuru Kenyatta, and I am more than confident that Almighty God is on my side!”

Some people convinced my father to sack me from my former job. I still love my big brother, Uhuru Kenyatta, and I am more than confident that Almighty God is on my side!!! pic.twitter.com/x0HFE9Vlol — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) October 21, 2022

In his next post, General Muhoozi shared, “Now that we have new and young blood in Afande Ruto, I offer my unreserved and complete support in solving old outstanding problems.”

Now that we have new and young blood in Afande Ruto, I offer my unreserved and complete support in solving old outstanding problems. pic.twitter.com/2I4eWsxcDa — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) October 21, 2022

Early this month, Muhoozi had a Twitter meltdown, purporting that he would only need two weeks to capture Nairobi.

His tweets started off by calling out Mr Kenyatta for not running for a third term suggesting he would have won easily.

Muhoozi insinuated that Mr Kenyatta would have changed the constitution to allow him to run again just as his father has done and benefited from, then sarcastically laughing, saying, “Haha! I love my Kenyan relatives. Constitution? Rule of law? You must be joking! For us there is only the Revolution and you will soon learn about it!”

Haha! I love my Kenyan relatives. Constitution? Rule of law? You must be joking! For us there is only the Revolution and you will soon learn about it! — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) October 3, 2022

His controversial tweets would result in a diplomatic tiff between Kenya and Uganda, with top government officials from both countries holding a series of meetings to diffuse the tensions that had to arise.

Museveni, 78, would then promote his son to the rank of a general from his previous land commander of the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) role and then issue an apology on behalf of Muhoozi.

“Regarding the election matters in that great country. It is not correct for Public officers, be they civilian or military, to comment or interfere in any way, in the internal affairs of brother countries,” read part of his apology.

