My first child! Eric Omondi’s pregnancy announcement leaves fans confused





Comedian Eric Omondi has announced his pregnancy with his girlfriend Lynne.

In a surprising turn of events, the announcement has left fans in awe and wondering about the comedian’s other child with media personality Jacque Maribe.

His latest post contradicts what was previously known about his relationships.

In the post, Eric thanked God for blessing him with his first child and highlighted his long wait.

The unexpected announcement read, “It took me 41 years, but finally, God has blessed me with my own. The fruit of my loins. I feel like Sarah of Abraham in the Bible, who waited all her life for a child of her own. Thank you, baby, for making me a father. And God, thank you for bringing our baby back to us.”

This revelation has come as a surprise to many as it was previously public knowledge that Eric Omondi had a son with former Citizen TV journalist Jacque Maribe.

Furthermore, this is not the first pregnancy Eric and Lynn have announced.

Sadly, the couple suffered a miscarriage in 2022, which caused them considerable heartache.

In a separate incident in 2021, Eric Omondi was accused by Jacque Maribe of neglecting his parental responsibilities, prompting the comedian to request a formal DNA test for their child.

The situation garnered considerable attention and added fuel to the already complex dynamics of his personal life.

In May, Jacque, who has in the past accused Eric of being a deadbeat dad, said she no longer needed Eric’s support, emphasising their current marital status.

In an interview with Nairobi News, Eric refused to comment on whether he was paying child support to his son.

He referred questions to Jacque, saying she was in a better position to shed light on the matter.

“I’m not going to discuss it because Jacque has not said that I am not paying child support. She mentioned that she does not need it and I understand what she means,” he said.

When asked about the last time he saw his son with Jacque, the comedian referred to a previous social media post in which he had addressed the matter in detail, suggesting it contained the information requested.

