My husband is now not sleeping at home – Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza





Meru governor Kawira Mwangaza has revealed that her hubby Murega Baicu is not spending his nights at home owing to the push and pull of his presence in the county.

Speaking at a food donation flag-off event in Milimani, Meru County Ms Mwangaza, the first female Meru governor, explained, “We have had female first ladies who have not only attended but also launched projects built by their husbands who are governors.”

Adding, “We’ve seen hospitals being built by male governors, but the first lady goes to open the facility officially. Even recently, we saw wives of our heads flagging off relief food.

Why hasn’t Omtatah gone to report them? Or is just my husband that they are castigating because he is the husband of a governor?”

Sharing that there is no harm done when her husband attends field meetings, Ms Mwangaza said, “They (critics) have pushed him to a corner such that now he does not sleep at home. They say that sleeping at the governor’s residence is a mistake since he was not voted in. Now he is sleeping in a wooden house that we built, I am sleeping in a bungalow because he was not elected. It is very wrong. That is victimizing him.”

Telling Kenyans to get used to the first gentlemen in the seven counties, Ms Mwangaza explained, “The benefits wives of governors are enjoying as first ladies of cars, office, employees, leisure…the same benefits should be accorded to the first gentlemen as they are also in office.”

Ms Mwangaza has been on the spotlight after appointing her hubby as the Meru Youth Service Patron and ‘ambassador of Meru Hustlers,’ and her sisters.

Seeking to clarify that her hubby is voluntarily helping, Ms Mwangaza said, “There is no day he (my husband) will receive a salary from the government. He is doing it voluntarily to help our youth and he is not being paid by anyone.”

