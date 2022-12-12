My husband saved my life: Pastor Dorcas on marrying DP Gachagua

Rigathi Gachagua’s wife Pastor Dorcas Wanjiku during the interview at her home in Karen, Nairobi on July 7, 2022. PHOTO LUCY WANJIRU

Pastor Dorcas Gachagua, wife of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed that she was suicidaland her journey to healing led her to the DP.

Speaking to Kathy Kiuna’s TV Show, Woman Without Limit, the second lady said her husband saved her life.

The two were not a couple at the time.

According to the mother of two, a gas explosion in her mother’s house led to her meeting with the love of her life, Rigathi Gachagua.

Dorcas says her mother was blamed for the incident since two children got hurt in the gas explosion accident.

“On that day, I was wondering why I had done all these things for my mother instead of using the money for something else. She was crying because of it and I felt like I wanted to die,” she explained.

Dorcas said she felt guilty since she had bought the gas cooker for her mum with her allowance for school.

The incident led to her to meeting her now husband, DP Gachagua.

She said a friend invited her to Kabarnet Gardens, in Nairobi, where the late President Moi had a function.

At the function, Dorcas remembers meeting Gachagua as the man writing down the names of those attending the presidential event.

She vividly recounted how Gachagua was dressed in a brown suit and a brown striped tie. After he greeted her, Dorcas says she did not pay further attention to him.

Her goal was to meet the president and ask for his help.

“I saw an opportunity of meeting President Moi and so I threw myself at him wanting to be shot [by his security] and to end my life,” she said.

When the late President Moi saw me running towards him he promised to meet her so she could share her issues.

“They came for me at Kenyatta University and took me to State House where he gave me great lessons about life,” she said.

“He was like a father to me, he gave me my sense of life and dignity.”

It was during the many meetings with President Moi that she finally met and started dating, her now husband DP Gachagua.

Dorcas said her husband pursued her for a long time although she kept avoiding him.

Asked how he won her heart, Pastor Dorcas said her husband is very hardworking, aggressive and above all, her heart melted when she saw how he cared for her mother.

