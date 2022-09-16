‘My husband was in high spirits,’ wife of late Deputy Governor Charles Kipng’ok speaks





Deputy Governor Charles Kipng’ok left his Solian home in Eldama Ravine on Wednesday in high spirits, and had not complained of any ailment, his wife, Lornah Kipng’ok, has revealed.

According to Mrs Kipng’ok, the father of four left their Eldama Ravine home for Nairobi on Wednesday cheerful and as a fit as a fiddle.

“It is saddening that we lost him in such circumstances, yet he had not complained of any sickness,” she said at their Solian home on Thursday, hours after news of his abrupt death.

“My husband left our Solian home on Wednesday saying he was heading for Nairobi and was in high spirits,” said Ms Kipng’ok, overwhelmed with emotions.

The late Kipngók, celebrated for his contribution to the tea sector in the country, died on Wednesday night while boarding a Kenya Airways aircraft.

Mr Kipng’ok, 61, was headed to Mombasa, where he was expected to join his counterparts for a Council of Governors (CoG) induction workshop.

Baringo residents thronged the home of their Deputy Governor on Thursday to condole with his family following his sudden demise

The first term county leader been active and busy the last three weeks attending to various matters and projects in the county and interacting with residents.

His sudden death came as a shock to residents and the new county administration, as he was just beginning to settle in his new role.

She said her husband was intensely involved in campaigning for Governor Benjamin Cheboi and had so many plans for Baringo people after they won the elections.

“We have nothing else to say but we thank God for the years He gave him. He has finished his race,” she stated.

The DG’s elder brother, David Tomno, said they received the news with disbelief and were heading to Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi where the body has been preserved, before returning home to prepare his final resting place.

“Kipng’ok is my younger brother and he has played a major role in mentoring most of the family members, having been a manager at a tea company for a long time. We were elated when he was appointed as Governor Cheboi’s running mate and we saw this as an honour not only to him but also to us as a family. We are still in shock that he died so soon,” said Mr Tomno.

A neighbour, Elijah Kimanyim, said he was his friend for many years and both hailed from Emom village in Baringo Central.

“We have lost a great friend, a neighbour and an astute leader. We were together with him a week ago when he attended a burial ceremony in Solian and he did not show any signs of illness. We have known him to be an unrivalled manager, generous person and a philanthropist who helped all and sundry,” said Mr Kimanyim.

Jacob Biwott, an Eldama Ravine resident, said the deceased was dedicated to serving locals diligently, and had already demonstrated his commitment, touring several projects from day one after taking oath of office throughout the three weeks he had was in office.

“A day after he was sworn in, he accompanied Governor Cheboi where they toured several stalled projects and promised that they would be completed soon,” Mr Biwott said.

The projects included livestock markets in the region.

“It is sad that he died days later,” said Mr Biwott.

