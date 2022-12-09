My hustle story: Charlene Ruto chides critics over smokie business





The President’s daughter, Charlene Ruto, continues to trend in the country two days in a row following her reveal that she hawked street food while studying at university.

On Tuesday, Charlene attended the 5th National Student Leaders Summit at The University of Nairobi, where she had a chance to give her story of selling smokie kachumbari.

However, Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) criticized her, alleging that she made up the story since her background doesn’t tally with such a hustle.

Also read: Exclusive: Vijana Barubaru’s reaction to Rayvanny singing their song

But even with the growing criticism, President William Ruto’s daughter has not been fazed by it and she will be attending the Daystar University alumni event.

“This Saturday, we roll our sleeves and delve into memories of the good ol’ days at Daystar University as we indulge in various delights at the Daystar Alumni Association Christmas Party,” Charlene said.

To silent detractors, Charlene said that she might even carry smokies to the event for her past customers.

“Might even carry smokies for my customers or even try my hand at smochas (Smokies that are wrapped with fried eggs and chapati). Hope you will still support this comrade because weeeeuhh…anyway.”

According to the post shared by Charlene, the Daystar Alumni Association Christmas party will be held at the main campus in Athi River from 10 am.

Also read: ‘I open my WhatsApp to text him, then I remember…’ cries wife of slain Pakistan Journalist

In 2015, Charlene graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Communication from Daystar University.

By then, her dad was serving as the Deputy President under the leadership of former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

Before serving as the deputy president, Charlene’s father held various cabinet positions such as the Minister for Home Affairs, the Minister of Agriculture and as Minister for Higher Education.

He also served as Eldoret North Member of Parliament for three terms from 1997.

Also read: EXPOSED: Why Nadia Mukami’s break up with Arrow Bwoy is clout

Just like her father whose journey indicates how he rose from chicken seller in the village to the top seat in the county, Charlene seems to be associating herself with her father’s hustle journey.

However, most of her critics think that they were being taken for a ride.

“Hiyo ni uongo, aaai mtoto wa deputy president? Hapo umetubeba ujinga (That is a lie, deputy president’s daughter?),” one of her critics said.

Also, read our top stories today:

Mind of a killer: How man plotted to rape and murder step sister

Trending King! Why Ruto is the most influential African leader on Twitter

How a Nairobi man was drugged and robbed after taking two women to his house

EXCLUSIVE: Babu Owino – I walked out of a police cell into an exam room for my KCSE