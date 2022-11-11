‘My money is our money,’ Akothee praises mzungu bae





Kenya artiste Akothee, born Esther Akoth, has called upon women to offer moral support to their men, saying it will accelerate wealth creation.

Taking to her social media platform, the mother of five said that women should learn to support the man they love.

Giving relationship advice, the self-proclaimed president of single mothers said cooperation and compatibility are of great value.

“When you meet a partner who matches your energy, you double the wealth and invest in each other. Wealth doesn’t have to come from a man only, you can also give moral Support,” said Akothee.

On the other hand, she advised couples to invest together for faster wealth accumulation.

“My project becomes our project, my money becomes our money and his projects becomes our project and that’s when we can say our money,” added Akothee.

This came four days after Akothee said she was taking a five-day break from social media following her continuous engagement in her project (Akothee Foundation Academy).

“I have been running around collecting building materials for The Great Akothee Foundation Academy, today I am done and finished. Let me take 5 days’ rest. Will be back. Love you. For those who want to join us,” said Akothee.

This came a few months after Akothee revealed her new lover to her fans.

On September 18, the mother of five shared a video clip of them having fun at a beach that is believed to be on the coast.

Akothee broke up with her former boyfriend, Nelly Oaks, in June 2022 after speculations of the two not being seen hanging together often, which she revealed to her fans that they had broken up.

