My philosophy, give don’t take – Manu Chandaria accepts Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy 





Renowned businessman Manu Chandaria, the founder of the Manu Chandaria Foundation, has accepted the 2022 Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy in a private ceremony in New York City.

The award was for his work advancing opportunities and addressing critical needs in Africa through investments in healthcare, infrastructure, education, poverty relief, and environmental conservation.

Mr. Chandaria, the first African and the third Indian after Tata Family and Azim Premji to receive the award, said Philanthropy is not just writing a cheque and giving but serving the community.

“Instead of becoming takers we become givers and that is the philosophy. In life there is so much to do and yet when we really think about it, are we doing it or not if we are not doing it lets make up our mind. This life is one time only and for this time let us be useful in the society because we can,” said Mr. Chandaria.

To date, others who have received the award include philanthropists like Rockefeller, Bill Gates, Cadbury Family, and HH The Agakhan.

In August 2022, the honorees were announced at a Chronicle of Philanthropy webinar to highlight women philanthropists’ contributions to the future of philanthropy, society, and the planet.

“The 2022 Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy honorees have a wide range of important priorities, yet they share a common goal through their determination to have an impact and create positive change,” said Governor Thomas H. Kean, Chairperson of Carnegie Corporation of New York’s board of trustees.

Other honorees include Lyda Hill of Lyda Hill Philanthropies, who has been recognized for contributing to research and treatment of cancer, supporting STEM fields, and empowering community nonprofit organizations to maximize impact.

Among the people who were recognized was Dolly Parton for her contribution to education through the distribution of free books worldwide, increasing access to college, and advancing medical research by supporting research into pediatric infectious diseases and the development of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Lynn Schusterman and Stacy Schusterman of Charles and Schusterman Family Philanthropy were recognized for advancing racial, gender, and eco-equity through investing in education, voting rights, and criminal justice and supporting Jewish communities in Israel.

“Today we acknowledge the significant contributions of five philanthropists who are energizing the field of philanthropy through their forward-looking goals for the world…

This is also an opportunity to celebrate the giving by women who continue to strengthen the sector through their fresh perspectives and long-term commitments.

Lyda Hill, Dolly Parton, Lynn Schusterman, and Stacy Schusterman are leading the way in motivating the next generation of women philanthropists,” said Governor Thomas Kean.

Every two years, the family of Carnegie Institutions nominates medalists, who are then selected and approved by a selection committee.

The Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy has been awarded for over two decades since its establishment in 2001 by the family of Carnegie institutions — more than 20 organizations in the United States and Europe founded by the philanthropist Andrew Carnegie.

To date, more than 65 philanthropists have been honored with the award.

