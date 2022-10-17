‘My son was the best,’ slain businessman’s mother reacts to murder





The family of Mr George Mwangi, the businessman who was murdered and his body thrown in Kieni forest, Kiambu County has appealed to the police to speed up the investigations.

Ms Priscilla Wanjiru, the mother to Mr Mwangi, who worked as an engineer in Rwanda said she was yet to come to terms with the fact that her son had been killed.

Police say the deceased’s wife, Ms Gladys Chania, who was arrested Friday, October 14, 2022, is the prime suspect in the cold murder.

“I cannot believe my son was murdered and the main suspect is his wife and mother to their three children. The police should speed up the investigations and ensure that the people who ended the life of my son are arrested,” she said.

According to her, Mr Mwangi was a responsible wife and father who gave his family the best treatment.

She recollected her last moments with her son.

“He told me that he was heading to his home in Mang’u and that was the last time I saw him and he looked very much okay,” Ms Wanjiru said.

It is on Tuesday last week, that Ms Chania called the family and told them that Mr Mwangi had gone missing and she had made a report to the police.

Ms Lucy Muthoni, an alleged lover of the deceased over the weekend recorded a statement with the police.

Ms Muthoni, was the last person who was seen with the deceased while he was alive and detectives arrested her alongside Ms Gladys Chania, the wife to Mr Mwangi.

Ms Muthoni, the alleged lover was summoned and questioned by police at Kamwangi Police Station. The two are said to have met when the lady was seeking a house to let.

It is then that Mr Mwangi offered to give her a house within the compound and they kicked off the relationship.

Currently, detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are in pursuit of a casual laborer who worked for the couple at their home in Mang’u, Kiambu County and who mysteriously went missing from the home in unclear circumstances.