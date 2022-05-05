My wife dumped me for another man but I forgave her





A man has caused an online stir by explaining how he reconciled with his wife who’d cheated on him with a well to do rival.

Geoffrey Juma, in an interview with NTV, suggests his marital problems started when he lost his job.

He became a father at 20 and had to drop out of school so as to take care of his family.

“The problem started when I lost my job. I had bills to pay and my wife had no source of income. We encountered hardships. She eventually left with the child when I was not in the house.”

“She got another man who was financially stable and I had to come clean with my parents so they could take me back to school.”

Juma, a sexual reproductive health advocate, confirms that his mother played a big role in reconciling him with his wife.