Mystery deepens: Bahati’s wife, Diana Marua and his baby mama unfollow each other on Instagram





It would appear there is trouble brewing in the dynamic relationship between Kevin Kioko alias Bahati and the mothers to his children- his wife, Diana Marua Bahati and baby mama, Yvette Obura.

The two women have always portrayed a collaborative friendship on social media given Diana has been assisting in raising Yvette’s daughter together with her own children.

At one point, Yvette’s followers asked her when she intended to pick her daughter from Diana’s and raise her like a mother would.

She clapped back at those questioning their decisions to raise Bahati’s children.

Now, on September 30, 2022, it was noted by all and sundry that the two women were no longer following each other- a public subtle alert that things are often not in good terms.

While it remains unclear why the two women may appear to be at odds, this move comes a day after Bahati himself wiped out his entire Instagram posts and leaving people wondering what could be happening in the Bahati household.

His move to vacuum clean his Instagram account came weeks after his wife posted a photo of a dove flying in front of a black background with a heartbreaking caption that said, “Only in the darkness can you see the stars.”

This post came days after she attended her surprise baby shower held by her friends and family.

Diana last posted in September 14 and was last seen in public while heavily pregnant, due with her third child.

Her last post sparked interest as people wondered whether all was well with her and her pregnancy.

Speaking to Nairobi News, Bahati confirmed that Diana was not doing okay and was not at liberty to reveal what was happening with her.

He also said they won’t be telling the public what is going on with his family.

