Mystery of law university student is found dead inside room





Police in the city on the morning of Monday, February 13, 2023, launched investigations after the lifeless body of a university student was found inside her room.

The body of Ms Teresia Wawira Ndwiga, a fourth-year student at the University of Nairobi (UON) school of law, was found inside her room on Sunday, with a white substance with traces of blood oozing from her nose.

A police report reveals that she was found alone when the body was discovered lying on the bed.

Nairobi County police boss Adamson Bungei said investigations into the matter had already been launched.

“Already, detectives are dealing [with the case] and they will be in a position to give a conclusive report of what they think might have happened,” he said.

Guards and students alerted the police at Parklands police station that one of the students had locked herself inside a room and was neither responding to messages nor answering calls.

“They reported that the student had gone missing and she was equally not answering calls,” the report read in part, adding that police officers rushed to the scene.

Her roommate, who was away over the weekend, noticed something was not okay, and when she returned and found the door locked, she alerted the security guards.

This is after she had severally knocked at the door leading to their room but had not received any response.

The security guards peeped into the room only to see the student’s lifeless body lying on the bed.

Plans are already underway to have a postmortem conducted on the body, which is part and parcel of the ongoing probe.

Currently, the body is at the City Mortuary as the university’s management alerts the student’s parents on what transpired.

