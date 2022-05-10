Mystery of lovers found dead in kissing position





Police in Embakasi are investigating an incident in which two people believed to be lovers checked into a lodging but were later found dead.

In what police is believed to be a suspected suicide case, a man who had booked a room as Boniface Muchiri Waruiru at Chairman Lounge was found dead with the lady whose identity is yet to be identified.

However, what adds a twist to the matter is the confusion about the real identity of the man as he was also found with an identity card bearing the name Philip Murefu Simiyu.

In a police report seen by Nairobi News, Mr Anthony Mathenge, the proprietor of the lounge which is located within Chairman’s Pipeline area explains that the two checked into the lodging and booked a room.

“On Monday, at around 2pm, the room attendant, one Caroline Mbulwa Peter became suspicious when the duo failed to checkout. She went to awake them but upon knocking the door to the room there was no response which prompted her to report to her boss,” the report read in part.

The scene was visited by top officers from Embakassi whereby the door to the room was found locked from inside.

According to the report, the officers gained entry through breaking the door panes and the bodies of the duo was found lying on the bed holding each other from the shoulders.

“Their lips held firmly to each other, there was no visible injuries or signs of struggle. Apart from the two Identity cards no other document was recovered at the scene,” the report read in part.

The bodies of the duo were taken to City Mortuary awaiting postmortem.