Mystery of murder suspect wanted in UK, hiding in Kenya

Residents of Nairobi walking on Moi Avenue on May 18 after a downpour. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO

Residents of Nairobi walking on Moi Avenue on May 18 after a downpour. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO





On December 31, 2017, Mr Ahmed Mohamed allegedly attacked a British national identified as Mr Taofeek Laimid with a knife, stabbing him severally and left to die in a London street.

Five years down the line, police in the United Kingdom (UK) are requesting Kenyan authorities and citizens to help them track down the suspect who is believed to be hiding in Kenya.

The 20-year-old was found lying in Memorial Avenue in West Ham a few minutes past 7:30pm, however doctors could not save him as he was pronounced dead at 8:22pm.

On Monday, December 26, 2022, the UK government sent an alert also attracting the attention of Kenya which claimed that the suspect was hiding in Kenya.

The suspect fled to Kenya, where he is believed to be hiding after committing the act in 2017.

“Almost five years have passed since this horrific incident that took a young man from his family, and our investigation very much remains ongoing,” the statement read in part.

The family of Mr Lamidi the victim is now seeking justice and will not rest until the suspect is located and arraigned in court to answer to his charges.

Detectives in the UK said that investigations clearly showed that the suspect was hiding in Kenya and there was a need to ensure that he was nabbed.

He was captured by CCTV footage in the UK wearing a black Puma jumper with a matching trouser.

“Memorial Avenue is a busy residential area close to West Ham station. I know that there were people in the area who witnessed the incident, and I need them to come forward,” detective Wayne Jolley who is investigating the case said.

The detectives said that they will not leak any information on who will give them a tip-off as they will make everything private and confidential.

“Taofeek’s family deserve justice and we will not rest until we locate those responsible and bring them before the courts,” he said.