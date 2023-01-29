Na sio tafadhali! Narok governor Patrick Ole Ntutu directs all county staff to attend Ruto prayers





Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu has directed all county staff to attend President William Ruto’s thanksgiving prayer event at the Ole Ntimama stadium on January 29, 2023, without fail.

In his memo addressed to all county staff and seen by Nairobi News, chief officers, directors, and heads of sections, Ole Ntutu made it clear that all the staff should be present and seated before 8:00 am.

“You are hereby directed by HE Governor that you are required to attend the prayers without fail and be seated in one pavilion by 8:00 am except for those in charge of sections offering essential services,” he said.

President Ruto has been touring several areas in the country for prayer and thanksgiving meetings since he assumed office in September 2022.

The Head of State has since toured Nairobi, Siaya, Homa Bay, Kisumu, Trans Nzoia, Bomet, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Baringo, and Kiambu counties.

During these trips, President Ruto, who is normally accompanied by his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua, Chief Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and other area leaders, has thanked area residents for voting him into office.

He has also taken the opportunity to unveil development projects, speak on his government policies, and critic

his political opponents and especially Raila Odinga, while addressing the challenges including high cost of living.

Besides inviting all county staff to President Ruto’s event, governor Ntutu banned area senator Ledama Olekina from the event, terming him as a person who is keen on Twitter sideshows.

“The senator is not welcome to the event that will be held at William Ole Ntimama stadium. He is a social media person and television celebrity. He will follow the event on social media and offer commentary on TV,” he said.

In his response, Olekina has remained adamant that no one will bar him from visiting Narok or any other place in Kenya.

