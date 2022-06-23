Nadia Mukami allows Mungai Eve to kiss Arrow Bwoy





Kenyan songstress Nadia Mukami left her fans in shock as she allowed content creator Mungai Eve to kiss her partner Arrow Bwoy.

During a friendly game of truth or dare, Mungai Eve was dared by her boyfriend Trevor to kiss Arrow Bwoy since she is his fan or else pay a fine of a certain amount.

Mungai Eve was steadily reluctant to execute the dare and offered to pay the fine instead.

“No, Arrow Bwoy has a wife. Let me pay the fine,” she said.

Her request to pay the fine, however, was turned down by her boyfriend and all the friends who were present during the game saying that she had to complete the dare. Seeing that she was hesitant, Arrow Bwoy offered to kiss her instead and went on to give her a peck on the forehead.

Not satisfied, Nadia and Trevor told Mungai Eve that she had to place a kiss on the singer’s lips. Eve then decided to place a kiss delicately on Arrow Bwoy’s right cheek which made their friends scream in excitement.

The game was played during a surprise birthday celebration for Arrow Bwoy by his fiancé Nadia Mukami at a hotel, where his friends had lured him leading him to think that he was about to seal a really huge deal.

The singer turned 30 and his friends were not going to let him cross the third floor threshold without celebration. The singer was overwhelmed with emotions as he never anticipated the surprise, seeing as he had told his close ones prior to his birthday that he did not want a party.

The Tujuane crooner had just landed from Germany and had absolutely no idea what awaited him. However, from the look of the photos and videos shared online the singer-cum-songwriter seemed to have enjoyed the party.