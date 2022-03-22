Nadia Mukami, Arrow Bwoy reveal gender of unborn baby





It’s a boy!

Singers Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy have revealed the gender of their unborn child.

A picture shared by the mother to be captures her and her bae holding hands with the wall at the background reading ‘it’s a baby boy’.

“Mama Boi na Baba Boi. This phase of my life is beautiful♥️ I have dedicated this Sunday to thanksgiving: I can’t believe my prayers have changed to God protecting my Boys. (Boi & Baba Boi)😉🙈♥️ I am loving & appreciating it. When you let God align, you just smile every day♥,” she wrote on Instagram.

The couple recently made the public the news that they were going to be parents for the first time after a video was leaked online revealing she was heavily pregnant.

In February she publicly confessed to have suffered a miscarriage, but did not clarify when that happened.

Before that, rumours were rife she was expecting her first child with Arrow Bwoy.

The news of the pregnancy was first made public by media personality Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o, formerly a radio presenter, on his radio show.

But Mukami and Arrow Bwoy both chastised Jalang’o for revealing something that was not his to share.

The couple have been in a relationship for years and have recently made public their plans to finally tie the knot.