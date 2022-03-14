Nadia Mukami, engaged to Arrow Bwoy





Songbird Nadia Mukami is off the market, finally.

While showing off her engagement ring, an elated Nadia said, “I said yes to the love of my life @arrowbwoy.”

Detailing the some of the reasons as to why she said I do to the Maombi artist Nadia says she fell in love with Arrow bwoy born Ali Etale because of how he always treated her like a princess.

“You have the most amazing Heart: Your heart is clean & I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. We have fought so many battles together. People see the artist, the bad boy. I see the responsible family man,” she added.

The proposal went down during the official launch of Arrow bwoy’s album titled Focus.

Additionally, it has been celebrations after celebrations for the Raha songbirds who launched a foundation a week ago and revealed that they were expecting their first born child, a son, together.

The Radio Love hit makers have not been shying from posting each other occasionally.

August last year, the two love birds confirmed in a video that they were an item after keeping their affair a secret for quite some time.