Nadia Mukami ‘excited’ by motherhood experience





Singer Nadia Mukami has shared her experience as a first-time mum in a recent post on her Instagram while celebrating mother’s day.

The songstress shared a video in which she is seen pumping breast milk while she talks about the joy she has as a mother, all while expressing the reservations she had before giving birth.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the Mothers. Celebrating my First Mother’s Day! I feel so blessed! I remember I worked till I was 8 months during pregnancy and heck I think even till Birth!” read part of her post.

She continued by saying, “I thought I wasn’t gonna do the motherhood thing well. I was so scared the first week: fear of the unknown, but now, I AM AN OG. I even wake my @haseebkai to breastfeed (we are breastfeeding exclusively). I give him massages every single day with Jazz Music hence we have been sleeping well (I thank God). Sometimes we even bathe twice a day,”

The singer added that despite her fears, she has allowed herself to get scared and walk through the challenges that present themselves. “I have been learning every day and I have allowed myself to be scared & hence take up the challenge!”

Nadia, in the same post also thanked her fans for supporting her latest EP dubbed ‘Bundle of Joy’. “I am so proud of myself & also wanna thank my fans for supporting my New EP. To the friends I pushed away during pregnancy I am sorry it was the Hormones. Plus pregnancy is just complicated! I love you!” she concluded.

The singer’s ‘Bundle of Joy’ EP was released on April 21 2022 and currently consists of four tracks featuring singer Iyanii, Arrow Bwoy, and her new signee Latinoh.

Upon releasing the EP the ‘Jipe’ hitmaker posted on her socials saying that she had been working on the project throughout her pregnancy and considers it her favorite piece of art. “Worked on this project my whole pregnancy and I poured my heart into it. This project is my Favorite piece of Art!” she wrote.