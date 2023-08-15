Nadia Mukami: I am not wasting money again signing artistes





Following a falling out with her first and only signee, entertainer and businesswoman Nadia Mukami has decided to stop signing artists under her Seven Creative Hub stable.

In January last year, the talented singer introduced Latinoh as her first signee, and he subsequently released his debut album under the Seven Creative label.

However, their working relationship eroded over time, leading to their split.

Amid speculation surrounding their apparent rift, Nadia has decided to clear the air.

“Signing an artist isn’t an easy thing as it may appear. People tend to think record labels are the issue when they sever ties with artists but from my experience, it’s the politics around it. I don’t think I will sign an artiste ever again,” Nadia said.

Mukami says people around him misadvised Latinoh, and that caused friction in their relationship.

“I am not a billionaire, and people don’t realize that when you sign an artiste, it’s your little hard-earned money that you are chucking to support that particular artiste,” the Wangu hitmaker said.

However, Nadia says she is proud that she was able to support the emerging talent and can only wish him well in his endeavours.

“We did his EP, he is releasing his music videos then probably we will let him go. But in general I am done signing artiste, it’s stressful. However, I will continue supporting up and coming artiste in other capacities as I have done in the past,” she said.

Nadia says she will continue supporting this artiste category by collaborating with them as she understands how difficult it can be to gain a breakthrough and make money from music.

Giving an example of when she released the hit Radio Love, Nadia says her fame grew in the fold with the record, but she didn’t make any money.

“When I released Radio Love, I had a big name but was very broke. I took matatu like everybody else. Radio Love was a big banger, it was really big but I was super broke, this forced me to sermon myself to some sought of a kamukunji [meeting] because it wasn’t making sense to me that I was broke with a big song,” Nadia noted.

For Nadia, Radio Love was more of a hype song. The record after titled Maombi gave her a financial breakout opening all the opportunities for her, including landing her first endorsements.

