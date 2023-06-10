Nadia Mukami: I don’t remember a single moment Arrow Bwoy was romantic





Singer Nadia Mukami claims her partner and fellow singer Arrow Bwoy is not romantic. For months now their relationship, good vibes and hiccups have been stealing showbiz headlines.

The couple, who share a son together, have broken up a few times and gotten back together. At the moment they seem to have rekindled their love and have been documenting their love escapades on social media.

But even as they appear to recreate the Shakespeare fiction love story of Romeo and Juliet, Nadia has revealed that Arrow Bwoy isn’t the most romantic guy he has ever met.

“I tend to think Luhya men aren’t romantic. I don’t remember a single scenario he was romantic,” Nadia said.

At the moment, the two seem to be enjoying their relationship. However, Nadia says they’ve had their fair share of bad moments in their relationship.

“That’s why we don’t follow each other. Anytime we have a small argument we immediately unfollow each other. I think sometimes we are petty, but that’s part of being in a relationship,” she said.

The two recently released a duo album dubbed Love & Vibes.

