Nadia Mukami opens up on ‘financial challenges’





Kenyan songbird Nadia Mukami has recalled how she almost fell into depression after an unruly employee left her in financial distress.

Sharing the memory via her Instagram stories, the new mother opened up on what she described as a difficult year despite welcoming her son.

The singer shared photos of an expensive car under repair and confirmed it belonged to a client.

“This (car) right here almost got me into depression. This is a client car at Sevens Creative Hub,” read part of her post.

The singer accused the undisclosed employee of being unapologetic despite crashing the vehicle, forcing her to repair it. She further disclosed that she sought legal redress against the employee, whom she also accused of theft.

“An employee did this and is not remorseful and even stole from my business. Time to get justice. They moved the court hearing date but will be there,” she added.

The car, a Jeep Cherokee, costs about Sh7 million in the Kenyan market.

The roho mbaya noted the car was new at the time of the incident, adding that dealing with the situation and being a new mother at the same time had taken quite a toll on her.

She has, however, expressed pride in herself for handling the situation amicably while sending a word of encouragement to new mums saying, “Imagine being a new mum and paying for something unjustly and trying to keep everything afloat. You can run mad. I am proud of myself. I have tried.”