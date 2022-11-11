Nairobbery: City of lawlessness, report details damning decline in security

Thugs descend upon a young lady in broad daylight on the streets of Nairobi. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Thugs descend upon a young lady in broad daylight on the streets of Nairobi. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU





Crime in Nairobi has been rising recently, which can be attributed to the recent change in political leadership that influenced the reshuffle within the security setup, a new report titled Criminal Activity Trends- Nairobi now says.

The report stated that there had been a steady rise in armed and opportunist robberies in residential and commercial areas across Nairobi.

These revelations come amidst revelations by Kenyans on social media that the level of crime in the city had gone up.

Also read: Crime rate low since President Ruto took over – James Mugera Police boss

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has already asked the newly appointed Inspector General of Police, Japhet Koome, to deal with the deteriorating security situation.

“The incidents mainly target pedestrians, traders and motorists, and increasingly feature the use of motorcycles and bodaboda taxis,” the report read in part.

The damning report stated that rampant muggings were ongoing within the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) and along busy roads, despite frequent operations conducted by the police surveillance team based in the city.

It noted that on November 4, 2022, police officers arrested at least 200 motorcycle taxi operators linked to criminal activities across the city.

“Additionally, despite the high levels of private security man-guarding and vehicle patrol teams across the city, domestic burglaries and muggings remain a serious security concern in Nairobi. Affluent areas such as Kilimani, Karen as well as low to middle income settlements in Eastlands,” the report read in part.

Also read: Dramatic rescue of University student in Thika attacked by bike thugs

It said that the situation was so bad that the robberies and muggings took place during the day when the attackers were armed and using firearms.

Also, vehicle theft is increasing, and the robbers usually target cars parked in insecure and unmarked parking slots. In such cases, the robbers end up making away with large sums of money.

Matatu terminuses across the city have also been highlighted as crime hotspots, and here suspected criminals take advantage of rush hours and congestion to steal.

Robberies targeting Foreign nationals across the city have also been on an upward trajectory due to the perception that they might be wealthier than Kenyan residents.

Those who use bodaboda to attack have usually targeted those walking, carrying shopping bags, jogging in the morning, and in lonely places.

Also read: New IG boss Japhet Koome to nduthi gangs: Your days are numbered!

Despite the report, Nairobi County police boss Mr. James Mugera said that the city’s crime rate had reduced.

Mr. James Mugera, the police boss in Nairobi County, said that police were alert, hence why the crime rate had decreased in September and October.

“The reports you are seeing on various media platforms are out to tarnish the image of the new administration. The number of violent robberies in September and October in fact declined,” he said.

Immediately after being sworn in on Friday at the Supreme Court, Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome said that Kenyans would not be going through threats and insecurities under his watch.

“Kwa hivyo tunaambia wakora, uko kule kwa estate unawasumbua wanachi kwa kuwadunga visu, kupiga watu risasai, (This is to all the criminals in the various estates that are terrorising residents, stabbing and shooting them), it will not happen under my watch,” IG said.

Also read: Exclusive: Prophet Kanyari speaks of reunion with Betty Bayo

The survey was conducted on crime statistics in Nairobi County. The results indicated that crime is gaining momentum, and criminals are targeting individuals of all ages, business premises, M-Pesa operators, and residential homes.

Witnesses have stated that most crimes are committed in broad daylight.

Here is a summary of the crime stats.

Causes of rising crime

Un employment

Hard economic times

Illiteracy

Rural-urban migration

Drought spell by extension

Also read: Woman hosting Samidoh in America responds to Karen Nyamu’s diss

Crime ranges from

Muggings

Assaults/serious assaults

Robbery with violence

Carjackings

Murder

Housebreaking and burglaries

Current (new) crime hotspot areas include

Drive in flyover, up to KCA along Thika Road

KCA underpass and Total exit along Thika Road

Globe cinema roundabout and Kipande Road

ABC Place and kangemi along Waiyaki way

Within CBD, areas affected include River Road, National Archive area/ Kencom, Kirinyaga Road, and Fig Tree.

Also, read our top stories today:

411 secrets: Comedian with KRA drama buys wife posh car

‘Oh! He died a painful death,’ Wife of pilot in Precision Air crash reveals last moments

411 secrets: Rebellious rich kid gets baby with politician

‘Karen Nyamu, you need mental evaluation,’ Samidoh’s US host Bernice says