EatOut has partnered with restaurants to offer diners 2-for-1 burger and Tusker draft beer deals for burger lovers during this year's Nairobi burger week. PHOTO | COURTESY

The annual Nairobi burger week is back bigger and better. Organized by EatOut, this year’s edition see more than 150 restaurants giving irresistible deals to burger lovers in Nairobi.

EatOut has partnered with restaurants to offer diners 2-for-1 burger and Tusker draft beer deals among other value-driven offers, over a period of 10 days.

This year, Nairobi burger week will not only focus on dine-in services but also on deliveries to cater to a wider market. Through UberEats, diners can expect to indulge in mouth-watering burgers from their favourite restaurants at the comfort of their home or office by ordering in.

Diners can look forward to exclusive free delivery when they order via UberEats. Participating restaurants will also be doing special offers for delivery.

Nairobi burger week was first launched in 2016 with 80 participating restaurants. The number of participating restaurants has progressively increased over the years.

EatOut’s Event Manager Jayson Wamae, said their focus remains to ensure that diners enjoy great food with their friends and family, as well as create memorable experiences.

“This year we have seen a record number of restaurants get involved, meaning diners will be spoilt for choice,” he said.

Among the restaurants participating this year’s Nairobi burger week are Grill Shack, Harvest, Level 24 Eatery, Pellet Cafe Lavington, Urban Eatery and Jakoni.

All burger lovers have to do is to visit any participating restaurant, ask for their burger week menu and order a burger of choice.

Participants will be rewarded with juicy burgers that include veg, non-veg and out-the-box options in some of the best burger spots in Nairobi.