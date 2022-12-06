Nairobi CEC nominee Michael Gumo discloses why he was arrested and fined





Nairobi County Executive Committee (CEC) nominee for Innovation and Digital Economy Mr Michael Gumo has admitted that he was once arrested for traffic related offence.

While being vetted for the position on Tuesday, Mr Gumo also said he consumes alcohol, but that with new roles ahead, he will reduce the consumption.

“I have been arrested once in my life, that was due to traffic offence. I apologise and I was fined for the offence,” Mr Gumo said.

Mr Gumo, the son to former Westlands Member of Parliament, Fred Gumo, is among the 10 CECs who have been appointed by Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Mr Gumo also said his appointment could have been influenced by political affiliation. Mr Gumo is the member of ODM party and was initially eyeing the Westlands parliamentary seat only to step down for the incumbent Tim Wanyonyi following an agreement arrived at by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leadership.

Having gone through the vetting process, Mr Gumo will now know his fate in the course of the week.

If his nomination is approved, Mr Gumo has promised to bring on board his experience as accounting professional to ensure revenues collected by the County Government of Nairobi through digital platforms are used in an efficient and accountable way.

Mr Gumo said he worked for one year at Ecobank as an accountant, and has also previously worked for private companies before he joined politics in the concluded election.

