Nairobi City Stars forward moves to Sweden

Kenyan forward Timothy Babu trains with his new club in Sweden. PHOTO: COURTESY

Nairobi City Stars midfielder Timothy Noor Ouma is the latest Kenyan footballer to secure a big-money move to Sweden.

The attacker, popularly known as Babu in local football ranks, has completed a move to the top-tier side IF Elfsborg.

The Football Kenya Federation Premier League club and the Swedish sides confirmed the move on its socials.

Ouma, 18, who scored seven times alongside nine assists in the league last season, is said to have reported having penned a four-and-a-half-year contract with his employers.

He is the second player City Stars are letting go to a top club, following in the footsteps of Sven Yidah’s move to the South African side Marumo gallants.

“This goes to show that our development plan is on course. We’ve been trying to balance an all-around squad that can be stable and challenging for top honors, but one that also incorporates experienced and young raw talent,” said City Stars Chief Executive Patrick Korir.

“That’s now coming to fruition as one of the players – Timothy Ouma – a teenager that we brought in as a developmental player in 2020 has already been snapped up by a top Swedish side in less than two years. In the same period Sven, an under 23 player has also moved to the paid rank in South Africa.”

“Development is key as it’s the path to building a sustainable team as player movements equate to finances to the club. This has been core to our ambitions since the new dispensation at Simba wa Nairobi in Apr 2019.”

Ouma is also the latest in a string of Kenyan talents to move to Sweden in recent times.

Others are Henry Mejja, Collins Shichenje and Eugene Asike.