Nairobi county government donates ambulance to GSU health center





Nairobi County Government has donated an ambulance and also issued medical supplies to the General Service Unit (GSU) Headquarters Health Center.

GSU Commandant, Mr Eliud Lang’at, received the items that were handed over to him by Mr Geoffrey Mosiria the chief officer health facilities on behalf of the county government.

“It is a great honour that the county government had made the decision to assist us with medical supplies and in addition given us an ambulance that will be on standby and ready to serve the officers,” Mr Lang’at said.

He further said the ambulance will be of great assistance to officers who live with their families in case of an emergency.

On his part, Mr Mosiria said they had also handed over a hematology analyser which will be used in the GSU’s health center laboratory.

Mr Mosiria said Governor Johnson Sakaja has pledged to make more donations to the facility.

“The Governor said he is ready to partner with the facility and ensure the health of our officers are given first priority,” Mr Mosiria said.

Roysambu Member of County Assembly (MCA), Sospeter Mumbi, said he will ensure he follows up with the governor so as he can fulfill his promise.

Meanwhile, the county government on Monday also distributed a number of medical supplies to various medical facilities in Dagoretti North and Westlands Sub-Counties.

In February 2023, hospitals across the city received their first batch of drugs after a three-year dry spell.

Governor Sakaja flagged off the health products and other supplies from Kemsa worth Sh244 million, which will be distributed to all the health facilities within the county.

