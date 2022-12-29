Nairobi County Minority leader accuses Sakaja of sidelining his voters





Nairobi County Assembly minority leader Anthony Karanja has asked governor Johnson Sakaja to focus on delivering his promises to the electorate.

He said Nairobi residents want solutions and not what he referred to as ‘more problems’.

“Nairobians are tired of listening to problems, focus on bringing solutions,” noted Karanja.

The Waithaka Ward MCA, who led Kenya Kwanza ward representatives in rejecting the governor’s choice of chief officers, was responding to Mr Sakaja’s recent TV interview.

“The governor has since coming to office been telling people about the problems bedeviling the city instead of listing the solutions he has brought in the last 100 days,” said Mr Karanja.

He also hit out at the governor for reportedly destroying the businesses of people who elected him.

“We won’t sit and watch in silence.”

The Kenya Kwanza MCAs are at loggerheads with the governor for his apparent disregard of the Hustler philosophy and supporting Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition.

Governor Sakaja recently attracted criticism from members of the County Assembly affiliated with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in Nairobi.

The MCAs vowed to boycott plenary sittings in protest over the governor’s recent appointments.

“We want the governor to decide whether he will work with the Azimio side or UDA that sponsored him,” said Minority Leader Kiragu.

Sakaja has been facing a hard time balancing the interests of various groups within the capital city, four months after his election.

His leadership has attracted criticism from various groups and leaders.

Among those who’s publicly criticized Sakaja are Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who asked the governor to go slow on some key decisions that could hurt city traders.

“We are the ones who chose him. I’m the one who directed some voters to support him. Some decisions that he makes and are likely to spoil businesses in Nairobi, we must sit with him and agree on them,” Gachagua says in the video.

