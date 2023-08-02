Nairobi County to have TV, radio station after motion passes

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja addressing residents of Nairobi during the 60th Madaraka Day Celebrations at City Stadium in Nairobi on June 1, 2023. PHOTO | BONFACE BOGITA

The Nairobi County Government will soon have its own television channel and a radio station if the motion that was passed by the Members of the County Assembly is implemented.

Nominated MCA Joyce Kamau Muthoni, who moved the motion, said that she was prompted to come up with the motion because of the huge amount the county is spending on advertising.

She argues that establishing the television and radio stations would reduce the amount spent on advertising, as most would be aired on the county network.

In addition, the motion seeks to establish the Governor’s Digital Press Unit, which will function like the President’s Press Unit.

“This assembly urges that the county executive develops a Nairobi City County Broadcast Service Policy that shall seek to establish the Gubernatorial Digital Press Unit; the County Television and Radio Broadcast Directorate; and Customer Service & Complaint Directorate for effective dissemination of information, civic education, and public participation for the residents in the county,” part of the motion reads.

She said that by establishing county broadcasting channels, the governor, deputy governor, and MCAs will be well covered while delivering services to the residents.

“If we can use Sh141 million for advertisements in one financial year, it means we are going to use more than half a billion for the five years that we will be in this government. That is a lot of money, which can be used in bringing other projects in Nairobi,” Ms Muthoni said.

Also, the MCA said that the county commercial broadcasting network will be a source of revenue for the county government and a source of employment since more people will be employed.

“We can customize the station and make it more social and bring in investors and businessmen who can do their advertisement there, and national government because we are in Nairobi.”

During the debate, some members argued that more issues would need to be addressed once the stations start rolling, including recruiting professional people in different sections.

Some members said that they have been doing a lot of services to the community, which needs coverage to inform electorates about their work.

“It is difficult for a resident who lives in Waithaka to understand what the Governor is doing in Embakasi Central. If we can have our stations, then it will be easier for the common mwananchi to know what the government of the day is doing,” Ms Muthoni added.

