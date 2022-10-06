Nairobi Fashion Week returns after a four-year hiatus





Nairobi Fashion Week (NFW) is back after a four-year hiatus!

NFW will stage the season’s latest collections at Sarit Expo Center, in November.

25 designers will launch their new collections on the runway from Friday, November 25 to Sunday, November 27.

Also read: Exclusive: Inside the spellbinding relationship between Nameless and daughter, Tumiso

According to the founder and creative director James Brian, this year marks the sixth season since the inception of NFW in 2013.

“Our focus is to position Nairobi as a fashion district in Africa and create an ecosystem between stockists and designers.

NFW has proven over the years to be an accommodating avenue for both upcoming and seasoned designers and fashion enthusiasts.

It is an unstoppable fireball of glitz and glam that explores every inch of fashion from gracious and composed to fiery and bold.

We are therefore delighted to bring back this outstanding occasion after a devastating period of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Also read: Kenyans react after Vera Sidika has her butt implants removed

This year’s event will guarantee a universal space with a display of different culturally-inspired content from Kenya and beyond, under the versatile theme “Blueprint”.

“The theme seeks to bring to life the cultural journeys and milestones of the designers through their original creations.

There will be spectacular series of designs showcased to fit the theme. The event promises elegance with a purpose.

Not only will it create a productive ground for careers to thrive but also aims at impacting the fashion, art, textile, and manufacturing industries,” he added.

This season of NFW is expected to attract a larger audience than the previous ones.

Also read: Inside the charmed life of Kevin Otieno, the man shot 36 times in Utawala

25 designers from Kenya, South Africa, Togo, Benin, U.S, Nigeria, Ghana, Angola, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Ivory Coast and Switzerland are set to showcase.

“I’m really looking forward to this show. It’s the first time I will be participating and I’m excited and full of anticipation.

I look forward to meeting other designers as well as other fashion enthusiasts,” said Kenyan designer Eva Wanjiru of Chemachetu Leather.

A share of proceeds gained from the sale of Nairobi Fashion Week (NFW) tickets will be donated to support those suffering from oesophagal cancer.

“In partnership with Kenyatta University Teaching, Research and Referral Hospital cancer centre they will ensure we impact positively to the community.”

Also read:

In the mind of Kenyan serial killer Billy Chemirmir who terorised Texas

Woman claims Size 8 healed her son during Kibwezi crusade

Why I reduced my assets – Vera Sidika re-emerges with a smaller bosom and derriere

Akothee mourns ‘death’ of Luo culture

Comedian Lijodi Kokoto appeals for funds for treatment of his ailing son