Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

GeneralMust ReadNewsWhat's Hot

Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja rewards Ruai resident who captured illegal waste dumping

By Wangu Kanuri November 5th, 2022 1 min read

Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja has rewarded a resident who recorded and shared the illegal dumping of waste in Ruai, a city suburb.

The youthful politician confirmed the stance in a social media post in which he also shared photos of the waste.

 

The reward comes days after the first time governor promised to fine people recorded littering. He further promised to reward those involved in highlighting the vice through community policing.

Sakaja is keen to implement his ‘Let’s make Nairobi work,’ manifesto with which includes plans to clean up the city.

The campaign commenced days after he was sworn in when he toured the city alongside his deputy James Muchiri and reassured residents he would deal with the garbage menace across the city.

Sakaja, a former Senator for Nairobi, has also promised to implement e-waste handling, disposal of waste, and dealing swiftly with corruption and conflict of interest in the waste management sector.

This, he says, includes water pipes and sewarage plus addressing the distribution of water in non-served areas.

Nairobi residents have consistently expressed concern over the hygiene of the city, especially with the dirt garbage in the estates and Central Business District (CBD).

Also read: Rapper Jua Cali explains why he drifted apart with Nonini

10 GSU officers face murder charges

Nigerian internet scammer Hushpuppi bags 11-year jail term in the USA

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Sanapei Tande: My man can fantasize about other women...