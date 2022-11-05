Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja rewards Ruai resident who captured illegal waste dumping

Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja with members of the public on the streets of Nairobi. PHOTO | COURTESY

Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja has rewarded a resident who recorded and shared the illegal dumping of waste in Ruai, a city suburb.

The youthful politician confirmed the stance in a social media post in which he also shared photos of the waste.

I’m sure this supermarket will not engage in illegal dumping again. Thank you to the resident of Ruai who alerted us. Cheki M-PESA. pic.twitter.com/ZX7s0i9hgY — Sakaja Arthur Johnson (@SakajaJohnson) November 4, 2022

The reward comes days after the first time governor promised to fine people recorded littering. He further promised to reward those involved in highlighting the vice through community policing.

As we unclog the drainage system throughout the city, let’s kindly desist from further illegal dumping. Ukiona mtu akidump and you record, mulika kabisa; we arrest, prosecute and split the fine. Will work on the county law to provide for this. Let’s keep our city clean. pic.twitter.com/PPLTr9tvAs — Sakaja Arthur Johnson (@SakajaJohnson) November 2, 2022

Sakaja is keen to implement his ‘Let’s make Nairobi work,’ manifesto with which includes plans to clean up the city.

The campaign commenced days after he was sworn in when he toured the city alongside his deputy James Muchiri and reassured residents he would deal with the garbage menace across the city.

Sakaja, a former Senator for Nairobi, has also promised to implement e-waste handling, disposal of waste, and dealing swiftly with corruption and conflict of interest in the waste management sector.

This, he says, includes water pipes and sewarage plus addressing the distribution of water in non-served areas.

Nairobi residents have consistently expressed concern over the hygiene of the city, especially with the dirt garbage in the estates and Central Business District (CBD).

