Nairobi gubernatorial loser Agnes Kagure goes back to rearing chicken

Former Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Agnes Kagure tends to her chicken. PHOTO | COURTESY

Former Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Agnes Kagure has turned to chicken farming after following her unsuccessful bid for the city’s top job.

Ms Kagure has shared a picture of herself tending to her chicken in her poultry farm with a caption that leaves no doubt about her current preoccupation.

“Early in the morning is the best as we wrap up the week’s work. Happy Friday,” she captioned the picture.

Kagure ran for the Nairobi seat as an Independent candidate in a race that attracted eight candidates but was narrowed down to a two-horse race between Johnson Sakaja of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party and Polycarp Igathe of Jubilee.

Kagure, a known businesswoman, scooped 10,086 votes with Sakaja winning the election with 699,392 votes against Igathe’s 573,518 votes.

Mapema ndio best tukifunga wira ya wiki. Successful Friday! pic.twitter.com/PlibbDgjxU — Agnes Kagure (@itsagneskagure) September 16, 2022

Ms Kagure is not a political newbie. In 2018she was among four women shortlisted to deputise former Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko although the latter never picked any of the four.

Kagure had humbling beginnings, having started as a housekeeper in Nairobi before venturing into the insurance industry. It all started with a newspaper advertisement for insurance sales people.

While the job advert put the minimum age limit at 25 Kagure, then 20, went ahead and applied and convinced the panel she had what it takes.

She defied odds to rise to the top of the game, ending up owning an insurance agency, Insurance Consulting Group (ICG). Kagure was voted best insurance salesperson for three years in a row by the Association of Kenya Insurers.

In 2011, Kagure was named in the Top 40 Women Under 40, an annual list of women who have risen to occupy positions of influence in Kenya before the age of 40.