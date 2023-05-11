Nairobi-Kisumu train services to resume on Friday

Passengers alight at Kisumu Railways Station using an intercity commuter train in this picture taken on December 17, 2021. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI

Passengers alight at Kisumu Railways Station using an intercity commuter train in this picture taken on December 17, 2021. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI





Passenger train services on the Nairobi-Kisumu route will resume on Friday after the Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) temporarily suspended operations due to bad weather.

In a notice issued on Thursday, May 11, the company said train services will resume on Friday, May 12, allowing passengers to travel from Nairobi to Kisumu and back.

“The Kisumu Safari Train services will therefore resume on Friday 12 May 2023 and will operate on the normal schedule departing Nairobi Central Station on Friday at 18:30 and returning on Sunday at 18:30,” the notice reads in part.

Last week, the company said the safari train was suspended due to damage to part of the track between Nakuru and Kisumu caused by the incessant rains.

“We wish to inform our valued customers that the parts of our MGR track between Nakuru and Kisumu affected by the heavy rains have been repaired. We also wish to assure the public that the safety of our passengers will always remain our top priority,” Kenya Railways added.

The company, which resumed passenger services on the Western Kenya route in December 2021 after more than a decade, did not give details on whether travellers who booked tickets on the said dates would be refunded or use the tickets they booked earlier.

The train stops at stations along the route including Kikuyu, Naivasha, Nakuru, Njoro, Elburgon, Turi, Molo, Mau Summit, Londiani and Kedowa.

Others are Kipkelion, Tunnel, Fort Ternan, Koru, Muhoroni, Chemelil, Kibigori, Miwani and Kibos.

The train leaves Nairobi Central Station every Friday at 18:30 and arrives in Kisumu on Saturday at 6:30.

The return journey starts on Sunday at 6.30pm and arrives in Nairobi on Monday morning at 6.35am.

Commuters travelling from Nairobi to Kisumu will pay Sh600 for second class and Sh2,000 for first class for the 12-hour journey.

For economy class, passengers travelling between Nairobi and Nakuru will pay Sh300, Nakuru to Kisumu Sh400 and Nairobi to Kisumu Sh600.

Last year, hundreds of passengers on the Nairobi-Kisumu passenger train were stranded for hours after the train stalled in the Muhoroni area.

The company said the train had a minor problem caused by heavy rains that had lashed the Muhoroni area earlier.

Kenya Railways managing director Philip Mainga blamed the mishap on heavy rains in the Muhoroni, Miwani and Kibos areas, which he said affected the driver’s visibility of the track.

“Some parts of the railway line were flooded and visibility was poor, leading to the derailment of one of the coaches’ wheels,” Mr Mainga said.

