Nairobi man dies while working out at the gym





In a shocking incident, a 51-year-old man on Monday collapsed and died while working out in a gym along Koinange Street, Nairobi.

A report filed at the Central police station indicated that the deceased had been visiting the gym for days and that he collapsed as he ran on a treadmill.

Gym attendants rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said a postmortem exercise will be conducted to establish the cause of death.

Meanwhile, police are holding a 43-year-old woman over claims she stabbed and killed her husband in a domestic dispute in Nairobi’s Mathare slums. The deceased, who is a tout in Gikomba area, is said to have picked up a quarrel with the woman, prompting the fatal incident.

According to the police, man was fatally stabbed in the stomach. The woman is expected to be charged in court for murder.

In another incident, the body of a 22-year-old man, who had been missing for days was found dangling from the roof a house in Nairobi’s Tassia estate. The caretaker of the building said he detected foul smell from the rented house prompting him to investigate further, upon which he discovered the body.