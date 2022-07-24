Nairobi man drugged, loses Sh1.1 million





Police in Nairobi have launched a manhunt for a woman and man believed to be members of the ‘Mchele gang’.

One of the two has been identified as Mr Anthony Waithaka Wahome who, alongside the yet to be identified woman are said to be behind the loss of Sh1.1 million.

The stolen money is said to belong to Mr Robert Mugi Wahome who was having fun at Shamilla Villa Club in Embakasi when he was joined by the lady who later drugged and stole from him.

Mr Wahome reported the matter at Embakasi police station a day after he was robbed under OB number 20/22/04/2022.

Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) then launched investigations into the matter leading to the arrest of Mr Jesse Mwangi Muthee and Martin Maina Waigwa.

“They were arrested on July 15, for the suspicion of having committed an offence of stealing contrary to section 268 as read section 275 of the penal code,” a detective said in a miscellaneous application filed at the Makadara law courts.

Mr Mwangi allegedly received Sh399,000 while Mr Waigwa received Sh300,000 from the victim’s bank account. Mr Wahome allegedly received sh100,000 from the account as well.

According to the investigating officer Mr Peter Njonjo narrated that after enjoying drinks with the lady they both went to his house but woke up the following day to find the woman had already left.

He then discovered his two mobile phones; a Huawei and Hisense both registered to the Safaricom network, a wrist watch, a national Identification card and two ATM cards for Equity and Cooperative banks were missing.

Investigating officer is Mr Peter Njonjo said the victim decided to visit the Equity bank branch within Taj Mall where he found out that Sh1.1 million was irregularly transferred from his account to the three accounts.

“The lady who was with the complainant has not been arrested thus we need time to arrest her together with Mr Anthony Waithaka Macharia who also received Sh100,000,”