Nairobi man kills himself after threatening to do so on WhatsApp





Earlier this month, a man announced via his WhatsApp status that he was planning to take his own life. Two weeks later, the man’s body was found hanging on a piece of bedsheet at his residence in Zimmerman, Nairobi.

On February 3, Geoffrey Gachago Mbothe 30, told his wife that he would kill himself and also shared the same on WhatsApp. His threats came after a disagreement with his wife. Family members intervened and the domestic matter was solved.

On Tuesday, he again differed with his wife, who left the house and went to her niece’s house in Kahawa West where she spent the night.

On Wednesday morning, the caretaker of the apartment where the couple lived reported to the police that he seen a body on the balcony of the deceased’s house.

Detectives visited the scene and conducted a preliminary investigation. They however did not find any suicide note.

Police are also investigating circumstances surrounding the death of an unknown man who is believed to have jumped from the 12th floor of an apartment near USIU.

“The deceased is a middle-aged male African. His skull was completely fractured and we are in the process of establishing his identity,” the police said.

In Kasarani, a 29-year-old woman jumped to her death on Tuesday night from the fourth floor of her apartment after a fight with her boyfriend.

In another incident, a man on Sunday evening jumped off the rooftop of a building Kilimani area, Nairobi. The unidentified man died on the spot after jumping off the 15th floor of the residential building located at Dennis Garden Apartment.

Police said the man had attempted to jump off but hesitated three times which was captured on security cameras.

In the same area, a woman who was later identified as Christine Rayon Lantel also jumped to her death from the sixth floor of an apartment block she shared with her boyfriend.

According to the police, the woman had a disagreement with her boyfriend over a phone call from another woman. It is then that Ms Lantel jumped from the sixth floor of Amani House apartment located along Thika Road Mall (TRM) Drive in Nairobi County.

Officers investigating the case said the woman and her boyfriend had just arrived from a drinking spree when another woman called the man.

In other cases, two men are reported to have died by suicide on Tuesday in Mauche Njoro and Imbiakalo, Kakamega County. While a day earlier the body of a woman was found lying on her bed with foam around her mouth in Ngata, Rongai in Nakuru County. Three empty sachets of morphine drugs were found next to her bed.

On the same day in Kaptembwo, Nakuru a man’s body was found hanging at the edge of a cliff within Technology Farm. His motorcycle was recovered about 20metres from the scene.

