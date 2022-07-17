Nairobi MCA candidate’s husband ‘kidnapped’





A ward representative aspirant in Nairobi has raised concerns after her husband was reportedly kidnapped by unknown assailants in Tausi Estate located along Kenyatta Road in Kiambu County.

Ms Susan Makungu who is running for the Mlango Kubwa ward seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket said police had only asked for Mr James Mwangi Muthee’s details and were yet to inform the family of the progress of the matter.

In her statements to the police and what she told Nairobi News, Ms Makungu says two cars, a probox and Toyota Fielder, blocked her husband’s way and picked him from an Uber car (Passo) he was driving in of registration number KDH 385F.

She reported the matter at Gatongora Police Station located along the Eastern bypass under OB number 12/16/7/22.

“Those who witnessed what had transpired saw how he was bundled into the probox car and one of the men in the Toyota Fielder took over the Uber car which was later bundled near Kamakis,” she said.

Nairobi News has established that Mr Muthee was a businessman based in the city who ran a recruitment agency that offers employees jobs overseas.

The family is now requesting anyone with information to assist get to the bottom of the matter and find their kin to make reports to any police station.

“I would ask anyone who might have information that may lead to finding my husband to make reports to the nearest police station,” said Ms Makungu.

Asked whether her husband had raised any security concerns or whether he was fearing for his life, Ms Makungu said that he was okay and everything was going on as usual.