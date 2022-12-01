Nairobi MCAs approve ejection of street families from city centre

A street family on Kenyatta Avenue, Nairobi in this picture taken on April 19, 2020. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Nairobi Members of County Assembly (MCA) have unanimously approved a motion to eject street families within the Central Business District.

The MCAs have also issued a one-month notice on the planned removal of all the street children dwelling and purporting to engage in socio-economic activities in the county

The MCAs argue that the constitution provides that all State organs and public officers have the duty to address the needs of vulnerable groups within the society, including women, older members of society, persons with disabilities, children, youth, members of minority or marginalized communities and members of particular ethnic, religious or cultural communities.

The ward representatives also said the Constitution dictates that every child has a right inter-alias to free and compulsory basic education, basic nutrition, shelter and health care, protection from abuse, neglect, harmful cultural practices, all forms of violence, inhuman treatment, punishment and hazardous or exploitative labour.

According to the Kenya Population and Housing Census Report conducted in April, 2018, Kenya has 46,639 street persons, out of whom 21,550 are aged between 10 and 34 years while those those aged below 19 years being 15,752.

“As at November 29, 2022, Nairobi had 15,337 street families, Mombasa had 7,529, Kisumu 2,746, Uasin Gishu 2,147 and Nakuru 2,005,” said MCA Waithera Chege.

On the other hand, Lindi MCA Samson Jera Ochieng called upon wives to allow their husbands to bring their children who are out there as street kids because it has led to an increased number of street children.

“One thing that we must admit is that some of our wives chase away kids that have been sired out of wedlock. I call upon wives to allow children sired outside wedlock to allow them in as a way of reducing the number of street families,” said Ochieng’.

Street children population in Nairobi City County has increased over the years. Many of them have been exposed to violence, drug abuse, sexual exploitation, emotional abuse, neglect, starvation, early pregnancy and poor hygiene.

