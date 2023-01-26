Nairobi – Nakuru Highway: 5 including child die in grisly road accident





Five people perished in an accident in the wee hours of Thursday, January 26, 2023, following an accident at Kikopey along the Nakuru-Nairobi highway.

Nairobi News has established that the accident involved multiple motor vehicles, including a Mololine shuttle.

“Our preliminary investigations indicate that two matatus belonging to Nairobi and Mololine Bus Companies rammed onto a lorry that was stalled along the climbing lane facing towards Nairobi direction,” the National Police Service (NPS) said in a statement.

Currently, traffic police officers are trying to clear the road as the accident caused a traffic snarl-up along the highway.

The NPS said that investigations into the accident had been launched in order to ascertain what was the main cause of the accident.

“We condole with the bereaved families and wish speedy recovery to the injured. We appeal to motorists and all road users to adhere to traffic rules by driving within the legal speed limits, refraining from driving under influence of alcohol and any other form of recklessness on the road,” NPS said.

The accident comes barely a week after the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) listed Nakuru County as one of the most dangerous roads in the country.

In a report seen by Nairobi News, Nairobi alone claimed 499 lives which is a decrease compared to 521 in 2021.

Nairobi county was followed in road carnage by Kiambu county, which recorded 484 deaths, an increase from the previous year’s 460.

Others are Nakuru- 389 , Machakos -264 , Murang’a -190, Meru-161, Usain Gishu -148 and Kakamega at 131.

Counties with low fatalities in 2022 were Wajir and Mandera, which recorded one fatal injury each, followed by Isiolo(5), Marsabit(10) and Lamu(14).