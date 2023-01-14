Kiambu Pastor T links G.O.A.T ‘title’ to demonic goat god





Kenyan Pastor T. Mwangi hopped onto TikTok and linked the origin of the term G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Time) to a satanic god that has the head of a goat and the body of a human.

The G.O.A.T title is often branded to people succeeding exceedingly in various aspects of life but has especially been given to sports players whose prowess earns them both individual and team honours.

Among sports stars given this title include Christiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Serena Williams, Jamaica’s Usain Bolt; and Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge among tens of others.

According to Pastor T, this G.O.A.T title which is given to people achieving great heights of success at such young ages can be linked to a prophecy about Alexander the Great I and the book of Daniel 8:5 which speaks of a he goat appearing from the west and touched not the ground; and had a notable horn between its eyes.

It was a prophecy regarding the rise of Alexander the Great, a Greek ruler, who went on to conquer the powers of the world at the age of 32. Alexander was believed to be a demi-god because his mother practiced witchcraft and it is believed she had relations with a snake which resulted in the conception of Alexander.

It remained unknown if Alexander was the true son of a king or the product of gods sleeping with men.

“Alexander was the youngest ruler. He died at the age of 32, possibly of the flu. He had conquered the ruling powers of the world at the age of 32 and so by the time they were speaking about the goat, they were speaking about a person who has conquered territories at a very young age, a person that is making headlines and a person that is doing great wonders at a very young age. That is why you find the name the G.O.A.T is prevailing.

If you also look at its origin, you see that the image of the devil is represented by the pampet, a man with a goat head with his fingers in a symbol pointing heavenward. So, could there be a connection with demonic, satanic influence over people that are making success and people that are influencing the goat very far? I’m not here to say that if you succeed while young, you are a devil worshiper or anything because you can be a young ruler and a person of faith with God in you but I felt , why don’t we look into this and educate each other?” said Pastor T.

He also said that Alexander’s foundation and upbringing had nothing to do with Christianity.

Pastor T also preached that the book of Daniel spoke about the four successive rulers: Babylon, Persia, Greek and Rome- four kingdoms that forged civilization of the modern world- and Alexander conquered them.

“If you want to know how the world thinks, how it operates, you must study the four kingdoms. It’s a deep study but as usual, here we give you the headlines and then you can go and research for yourself. So, by the time you are using the word the G.O.A.T, you should know we are going back to the book of Daniel 8. God bless you very much, see you next time,” concluded Pastor T.

