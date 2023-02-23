Police arrest boy, 15, in robbery with violence case

Crime scene - Do not cross. Chalk outline of murdered victim of Violence with Evidence around.

Crime scene - Do not cross. Chalk outline of murdered victim of Violence with Evidence around.





Police have arrested a 15-year-old suspect in connection to a robbery with violence incident that resulted in death.

Allan Omondi, 26, succumbed to injuries he incurred after he was attacked by the juvenile and his 18-year old accomplice.

According to the police, the two attacked the deceased on Sunday night and robbed him of his mobile phone as he walked home.

He was taken to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) where he succumbed to injuries reportedly sustained during the attack.

In a police report, his sister told police that, the deceased came home bleeding and said that he had been attacked by people he know.

“The victim before his demise identified his attackers who were later arrested by police officers,” police said.

The two are assisting police with investigations.

Last week, detectives detained four university students believed to be part of a gang behind incidents of violent robberies in Ruai, Juja, Kayole and surrounding areas in Nairobi.

This is after an undercover team of police officers based at Makadara, Ruai, Embakasi and Kayole arrested a 19-year-old Kenyatta University student in connection with the robberies on Saturday evening.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspect was apprehended following intelligence leads that he was part of a dangerous criminal gang.

“The suspect led the officers to his 3 accomplices who are fellow freshers, living at Kwa Benson apartments in Juja’s Container area,” said the DCI.

According to the agency, all the suspects are pursuing a degree course in Development Studies at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

A search conducted in their single room led to the recovery of an imitation of a Glock pistol, eight used 9×19mm special cartridges, one empty pistol magazine, one white plastic face mask, and 2 laptops believed to have been stolen property among other items.

In November 2022, police in Nairobi arrested a 15-year-old boy who was suspected to be behind a string of armed robberies in the city.

According to the police, the juvenile was arrested after a 6-kilometre chase along the Southern Bypass and inside the Nairobi National Park after he jumped into the park to evade arrest.

The boy was arrested by DCI officers who were on regular patrol and a knife, which he allegedly used to stab victims, was also recovered.

Also read: Kiambu duo arrested with donkey meat

Bei ya Unga ni 180?? Ruto names wrong price of Unga

Kericho governor Erick Mutai demands arrest of sex abuse bosses following BBC expose

Mtaandamana hadi mchoke! Ruto warns Raila