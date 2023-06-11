Nairobi Police launch manhunt for gang suspected of killing Brazilian





Police in Kayole and Mwihoko Police stationS in Nairobi are in pursuit of a gang that on June 9, 2023, allegedly kidnapped and burnt a foreigner.

Nairobi News has established the suspected gang burnt Ms Antonio Changes Barbosa near Mwihoko police station.

The body was found inside a motor vehicle of registration number KBY 305D.

A Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) sleuth privy to the ongoing investigations said that Ms Barbosa might have been killed elsewhere before the body was burnt at the scene of crime.

“Officers are trying to find out whether she was killed elsewhere before her body was burnt in Mwihoko,” said the officer who spoke in confidence as he is not authorised to address the media.

Locals who spoke to the media said that the car was set ablaze by the gang which then fled the scene through the Eastern Bypass.

A police report seen by this reporter reveals that the matter was reported by members of the public who rushed to the scene with the aim of putting off the fire.

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Githurai Sub-County Commander rushed to the scene and towed the motor vehicle to Mwihoko Police Station before taking the body of the deceased to the City Mortuary.

“The fire was managed by fire brigade from Ruiru. At the rear right side of the boot with folded passenger seat was found a human body burnt beyond recognition. Scene was processed and documented by crime scene investigators attached to Thika Sub-County,” the police report read in part.

Nairobi News can reveal that the Brazilian National works as a missionary in Utawala, Nairobi County. She was a missionary working at Corner Stone Intercommunity Church Utawala.

Ms Barbosa had gone missing on June 7, 2023 at 9pm and the motive of her murder remains unknown.

