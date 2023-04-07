Nairobi Police nab three suspected cocaine traffickers





Three people will have to spend the long Easter weekend at Muthaiga Police Station after they were reportedly nabbed in possession of heroin and cocaine.

In a crackdown that was conducted by sleuths attached to the anti-narcotics unit wing of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mr Selestino Inee a bodaboda rider ferrying the drugs was first to be nabbed.

Mr Inee was nabbed by the officers who were acting after receiving intelligence reports and was found with 222 sachets of the drug hidden inside his jacket while in the Uthiru Area.

Mr Inee, 39, was then captured and questioned by the detectives where he said that he had been handed the drugs and was ferrying them to one Pepriter Kadenyi, 44.

“Two drug traffickers were arrested yesterday by anti-narcotic detectives and drugs suspected to be heroin were recovered during the early morning raid. A total of 222 sachets of the highly addictive drug were recovered from a bodaboda rider in Uthiru Area. He is believed to have been making deliveries to potential clients,” a statement by DCI read.

The detectives then apprehended Kadenyi and reportedly got a bigger recovery of the banned drug.

They found more of the heroin and dry weed with a street value of Sh100,000 wrapped in a manila shopping bag and two digital weighing scales which he uses when packaging the illegal substances.

In what is said to have been a crackdown in a drug cartel that has been operating in the vast Uthiru, Riruta Satellite areas, officers made the first arrest on the evening of Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Mr Vincent Amufa, 40, was nabbed with 13 sachets of cocaine by the same team that pounced on Mr Kadenyi and Mr Inee.

The three suspects are detained at Muthaiga Police Station pending arraignment on Tuesday.

Also read: Panic as cracks emerge in residental building in Kiambu

Media personality calls out bosses paying millions to big name on-air talents