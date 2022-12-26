Nairobi prison warder caught robbing woman, killed by mob





A prison warder was during the festive season attacked by irate members of the public after he was cornered accosting a woman along Muchai Drive in Kilimani, Nairobi County.

In a statement by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the warder identified as Mr Ken Kavunga Wali, a constable by rank was armed with a ceska pistol which was loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition.

The officer was with two others who stole from the woman a mobile phone and other valuable items.

“Following the 9pm incident, the woman raised alarm attracting irate members of the public who temporarily abandoned their Christmas preparations activities and went after the bike with furry,” the report by the DCI said.

The trio was cornered when the motorbike landed on the tarmac road after the rider who was the officer lost control of it.

The suspected thugs who were on the pillion quickly stood up and limped away into the darkness while the officer was nabbed by members of the public who quickly started assaulting him.

“Detectives based at Capitol Hill police station rushed to the scene and saved the warden from the irate mob that had descended on him with an avalanche of blows and kicks,” the statement further read.

The suspect was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives also said that they nabbed the officer with a Ceska pistol and the motorbike which he used of registration number KMFW 321J was also impounded by the detectives and towed to Capitol Hill Police Station.

Currently, a manhunt has been launched to nab the other two who were with the officer so as they could be arraigned in court and charged with robbery.

This comes at a time when President William Ruto has come up with a taskforce which is set to improve the terms and conditions of service in the Kenya National Police Service.

On December 21, 2022, President Dr Ruto appointed former Chief Justice David Maraga as the chairperson of the taskforce.

The Head of State said that his government will be firm to address the perennial welfare challenges that continue to compromise the efficacy of the National Police Service (NPS) and the Kenya Prisons Service (KPS).

