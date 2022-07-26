Nairobi residents queue for ‘Unga ya Uhuru’





Kenyans have been forced to queue in a bid to access affordable maize flour. The subsidised flour has since been coded ‘Unga ua Uhuru’

A spot check by Nairobi News in Mathare North Area one indicated one of the approximately seven shops was selling the precious 2kg product at Sh100, which is the recommended government price. This has made the shop attract dozens of customers leading to long queues.

In other nearby shops, the commodity is still retailing at Sh200, in disregard of a recent directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The shopkeepers selling the maize meal at double the recommended price told Nairobi News it was impossible to access the commodity from the deals amid talk of a shortage.

Jacinter Mugo, a mother of two, says she has not been lucky enough to access the cheaper version of the commodity.

“I have not been lucky to buy the cheap unga. People come from as far as Huruma to buy flour in Mathare North. The shopkeeper buys in bulk and sells in shifts,” said Jacinter.

Meanwhile, Vincent Ouko, a shopkeeper in the area says that he is still selling flour at Sh200 because he has not been able to get the one that is being sold at Sh100.

President Uhuru Kenyatta recently directed that the price of a 2kg packet of maize flour be lowered to Ksh.100 from Ksh.205 across the country.

President Kenyatta said the move was meant to cushion Kenyans from the current high cost of living.

“Kenyans have raised complaints on the high cost of living and that is why my administration has decided to lower the price of unga. Maize flour shall retail across the territory of the entire Republic of Kenya at Ksh.100 from Ksh.205 for a 2kg packet until otherwise directed,” said president Kenyatta.

President Kenyatta also accused the political class as well as the millers of being behind the recurrent escalation of Unga prices in the run-up to every General Election in the country.