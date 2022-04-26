Nairobi residents to experience water shortage

A water vendor pulls a handcart full of jericans in Langata in Nairobi. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) on Tuesday announced it would temporarily disconnect water supply on Uhuru Highway due to ongoing work on the expressway.

NCWSC said the shutdown was to facilitate the repair of a leak on the relocated new water pipelines at Uhuru Park along Uhuru Highway to enable the release of the road corridor to the expressway contractor.

“The whole works will also involve installing a line valve for water supply control to the central business at Uhuru Park,” the notice read in part.

The outage will last from 6am on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, to Thursday, April 28.

The areas to be affected include the whole of the city centre, Ngara, Parklands, Limuru Road, Aga Khan Hospital and the University of Nairobi Parklands law campus.

Others are Mombasa Road, South B, South C, the University of Nairobi main campus, the Coca Cola factory, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, EPZ-Athi River and the whole of Industrial Area.

Also affected are areas on Jogoo Road, including City Stadium, Maringo, Bahati, Buruburu and surrounding estates.

NCWSC Managing Director Nahashon Muguna appealed to affected customers to use available water sparingly as they work to restore supply.

“We strongly advise our esteemed customers to reserve and use water sparingly before and during the period of interruption. Any inconvenience is highly regretted,” Mr Muguna added.

This is the fourth water disruption this year.